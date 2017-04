Apr 29, 2016; Avondale, LA, USA; Jamie Lovemark throws a ball to a fan after a putt on the 9th hole during the second round of the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

South Korea's An Byeong-hun and Americans Brian Stuard and Jamie Lovemark took the weather-plagued Zurich Classic of New Orleans into a sudden-death playoff at the TPC Louisiana on Monday.

The trio finished the 54 regulation holes at 15-under-par 201, An firing a seven-under 65, Stuard a 69 and Lovemark closing with a 68 after three-putting the final hole for a par.

The event was shortened to 54 holes and extended into a Monday finish after heavy thunderstorms had disrupted three of the first four days of scheduled play.

