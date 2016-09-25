Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy produced a storming finish to join a three-way playoff with Americans Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.
McIlroy eagled the hardest hole on the course, the par-four 16th, before picking up a tap-in birdie at the par-five 18th at East Lake.
He joined Moore, who lipped out an eight-foot birdie putt at the last, and Chappell at 12-under 268.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.