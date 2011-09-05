Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
NORTON, Massachusetts Americans Webb Simpson and Chez Reavie took the Deutsche Bank Championship into a sudden-death playoff at the TPC Boston Monday.
The pair finished the 72 regulation holes on 15-under-par 269, Simpson firing a six-under 65 and Reavie, who had been two strokes ahead with two holes to play, bogeying the par-five last for a 66.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.