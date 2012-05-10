Britain's Ian Poulter watches his shot on the 16th fairway during the first round of the Players Championship PGA golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida England's Ian Poulter moved into a new house last week and said clearing the clutter, literally and figuratively, had helped him grab the clubhouse lead at the Players Championship on Thursday.

The seven-under-par 65 in the opening round of what is widely regarded as golf's unofficial fifth major was Poulter's best at TPC Sawgrass and, with just one bogey, it was achieved with precise and elegant golf.

The Englishman built a palatial home on the shores of Lake Nona by Orlando, Florida, and said the delays and difficulties during nearly three years of construction that he oversaw was brutal.

But a few days at home with his family as they finally moving into their multi-million dollar abode clearly had a cathartic effect on Poulter, who ranked Thursday's round as among the top 10 of his career.

"It was a big week for me to try to finally get in this house. The more I could get done of that, the more I could relax my brain to actually going out there and playing some good golf," he told reporters after a round which featured nine consecutive single-putt holes.

"It's no surprise to me to be fresh in the mind this week; to know that I'm finally in the house and I'm relaxed and the family are happy, and all of the hassle and stress is over, and I can just go out and play golf and I have felt relaxed this week."

Poulter finished second here in 2009, missing out to Swede Henrik Stenson, and enjoys the course.

"It is a good golf course. I do like tough golf courses. I generally play them well; whether it focuses my mind a bit more, I don't know," said Poulter. "But I do like this golf course. It is a proper test of golf. I'm excited to see what happens over the weekend."

The focus this week though comes from solving the torturous process of moving house.

"It was brutal from start to finish. There were a lot of interesting hiccups along the way, but I'm glad to say they are all behind me, and we are going to spend that first night in there on Sunday," he said.

"So there's a couple more boxes to unbox, but it's an enjoyable week to be able to know that there's no more agro, there's no more subcontractors, thank God, and I can enjoy the wonderful house we've built."

The prize money on offer for winning the Players is $1.7 million (1.05 million pounds) and Poulter, never shy to discuss material possessions, already has a reward in mind.

"Ferrari Enzo - I've been looking for one of them for a while," he said. "It will be a nice addition to the stable."

The stable is, he concedes, already full, with a Ferrari, Bentley and Mercedes among the collection, but do not expect him to build a garage extension anytime soon.

"I'll find room, trust me," he said with a grin.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)