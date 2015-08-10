J.J. Henry sank an 18-foot eagle putt from off the green at the second extra hole to beat Kyle Reifers in a playoff at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday.

Reifers missed a 12-foot eagle chance of his own at the par-five 18th at Montreux Country Club that would have extended the playoff against Henry, who earned just his third win in 439 starts on the PGA Tour, but his second in Reno, Nevada.

“It’s been a struggle this year but I dug deep today,” the 40-year-old American told Golf Channel after starting the day with three bogeys in four holes as he frittered away his overnight lead.

“Just real proud of the way I hung in there after a tough start and a tough windy day. Just gutted it out. It’s a great feeling.”

The victory earned Henry a late invitation to the PGA Championship, which starts on Thursday.

Reifers, ranked 280th in the world and without a win on the PGA Tour, came from nowhere with three late eagles, each worth five points in the modified Stableford format.

He also eagled the 18th at the first extra hole, but could not make a fifth eagle to extend the playoff.

“At least you like to lose to a guy making eagle and doing something really special,” said Reifers.

“I can’t hang my head. I thought I made that last putt there so that’s a little disappointing but I’ll take a lot of positives out and see if I can get back in this position soon.”

Henry and Reifers finished one point ahead of compatriot Patrick Rodgers.

The format awarded eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, and subtracted one point for bogey, and three for double-bogey or worse.

