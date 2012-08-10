Adam Scott of Australia watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina For a fan, getting hit by a golf ball at a major tournament certainly hurts but increasingly that pain is coming with benefits attached.

Last month a British spectator was gifted hotel accommodation by world number three Rory McIlroy after being hit by the Northern Irishman's ball during the British Open.

On Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship, a female fan was hit by a drive from Australian Adam Scott - and can now expect a bouquet of flowers from the golfer with probably the most female fans of all.

"Unfortunately I hit a lady on the seventh hole. She was getting some medical attention and I hope she is going to be okay," Scott told reporters.

The Australian said he had taken the fan's details and promised: "She will be getting a big bunch of flowers from me."

Gentleman though he was, golf being golf, Scott could not help but notice how the fan had helped his scorecard.

"It was a good break for me because it just in the rough," he said of his wayward ball. "It was going right but it actually kicked it back and away from the treed area.

"I hope she is going to be okay. I'll find out if she is alright, she seemed to be okay at the time," added the Australian.

Scott narrowly missed out on his first major title at last month's British Open where he bogeyed the final four holes to hand victory to South African Ernie Els.

The 32-year-old Australian carded a three-over-par 75 on Friday in a windy conditions to leave himself at one under for the tournament.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)