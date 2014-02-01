American Joe Ogilvie made the most significant move before the delayed second round of the Phoenix Open was completed in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday, using a late birdie to help him scrape through the halfway cut.

Ogilvie, one of four players still out on the course when play was suspended in fading light at the TPC Scottsdale on Friday, sank a six-footer at the par-four ninth for a one-under-par 70.

That gave him a total of one-under 141, right on the cut number and one of 77 players from a field of 132 who advanced to the third round.

Fellow American Michael Putnam did not fare as well. He had two holes to complete on Saturday and birdied the par-four 17th to get to two under before crashing out of the tournament with a triple-bogey on 18.

Several big names missed the cut, among them former world number one Lee Westwood, fellow Englishman Ian Poulter and former major winners Padraig Harrington, Retief Goosen and Angel Cabrera.

Australian journeyman Matt Jones, bidding for his first PGA Tour title, and 2012 Masters champion Bubba Watson led the tournament after posting 12-under totals of 130 on Friday.

Jones, who attended Arizona State University and is a club member at nearby Whisper Rock, fired a 65 in the second round while left-hander Watson carded a 66.

