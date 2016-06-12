Bernhard Langer sank a 12-foot par putt at the final hole to record a one-stroke victory at the Senior Players Championship in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The German's effort caught the right edge of the cup and almost lipped out before dropping for his third consecutive victory in a tournament deemed a major on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.

Langer carded a closing 73 in strong winds to finish on one-over 281, with Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) and American Joe Durant (68) equal second on 282.

"I never made a putt all day. That's the only putt I made," the 58-year-old Langer told the Golf Channel after clinching his seventh senior major and his 28th victory on the Champions Tour.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez)