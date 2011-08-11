Lowest scores recorded in major championship history, following the seven-under-par 63 carded by American Steve Stricker in the opening round of the PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia on Thursday (U.S. unless stated, all scores 63):

Masters

Nick Price (Zimbabwe), 1986, third round (nine under)

Greg Norman (Australia), 1996, first round (nine under)

U.S. Open

Johnny Miller, 1973 (Oakmont), final round (eight under)

Jack Nicklaus, 1980 (Baltusrol), first round (seven under)

Tom Weiskopf, 1980 (Baltusrol), first round (seven under)

Vijay Singh (Fiji), 2003 (Olympia Fields), second round (seven under)

British Open

Mark Hayes, 1977 (Turnberry), second round (seven under)

Isao Aoki (Japan), 1980 (Muirfield), third round (eight under)

Greg Norman (Australia), 1986 (Turnberry), second round (seven under)

Paul Broadhurst (Britain), 1990 (St. Andrews), third round (nine under)

Jodie Mudd, 1991 (Birkdale), final round (seven under)

Nick Faldo (Britain), 1993 (Royal St. George's), final round (seven under)

Payne Stewart, 1993 (Royal St. George's), final round (seven under)

Rory McIlroy, 2010 (St. Andrews), first round (nine under)

PGA Championship

Bruce Crampton (Australia), 1975 (Firestone), second round (seven under)

Raymond Floyd, 1982 (Southern Hills), first round (seven under)

Gary Player (South Africa), 1984 (Shoal Creek), second round (nine under)

Vijay Singh (Fiji), 1993 (Inverness), second round (eight under)

Michael Bradley, 1995 (Riviera), first round (eight under)

Brad Faxon, 1995 (Riviera), first round (eight under)

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), 2000 (Valhalla), third round (nine under)

Mark O'Meara, 2001 (Atlanta Athletic Club), second round (seven under)

Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), 2005 (Baltusrol), second round (seven under)

Tiger Woods, 2007 (Southern Hills), second round (seven under)

Steve Stricker, 2011 (Atlanta Athletic Club), first round (seven under)

(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans)