The elite PGA Grand Slam of Golf, which brings together the winners of the season's four majors, will return to the United States mainland for the first time in more than two decades in October, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 36-hole stroke-play event, which has been staged in Bermuda since 2007, will be played at Trump National Golf Club – Los Angeles in Palos Verdes, California from October 20-21.

"The PGA of America begins a new chapter in celebrating the winners of the Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship through an exciting partnership with The Trump Organization," PGA of America president Derek Sprague said in a statement.

"The PGA Grand Slam of Golf has always been a showcase for the best in our game. We are pleased that Trump National Golf Club – Los Angeles will provide a great challenge to the game's finest players."

The elite four-man PGA Grand Slam of Golf, billed as "the most exclusive tournament in golf," has not been staged on the U.S. mainland since 1993 when it was held at PGA West in La Quinta, California.

The event was then played at Poipu Bay Golf Course in Kauai, Hawaii from 1994 to 2006 before moving to the island of Bermuda in 2007.

Germany's Martin Kaymer, the reigning U.S. Open champion, won last year's Grand Slam title by beating Masters winner Bubba Watson on the first extra hole at Port Royal Golf Course.

