Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
World number one Dustin Johnson is playing the "best golf in the world" and will start as the favourite to win the Masters next month, Jordan Spieth has said ahead of Thursday's Houston Open.
Johnson maintained his impressive form by winning the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin last weekend to mark his third victory in as many starts in 2017.
Spieth, who has a victory and two runner-up finishes at Augusta in the last three years, said he would have to be on top form to defeat Johnson at the first major of year, which starts on April 6.
"I think Dustin Johnson is the guy to beat in golf no matter where you are," Spieth said at a news conference on Wednesday.
"If I play my best golf, I believe that I can take down anybody, and you have to believe that.
"But I think that he is the guy that everyone is saying he's playing the best golf in the world right now.
"Major championships have huge weight and I'm not focussed on trying to win majors to get to number one any more," the 23-year-old added.
"So, that side of things, getting number one isn't the pressure that I feel, but that's the only way to really take big strides towards him because I don't think he's letting up any time soon."
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behaviour by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair-play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.