LAKE FOREST, Illinois Jordan Spieth goes into this week's BMW Championship after missing consecutive cuts for the first time in his remarkable career but, far from being concerned, he puts that down to simply "two bad weeks".

The Masters and U.S. Open champion has made the most of extra time off following his early exit from the Deutsche Bank Championship 10 days ago and pronounced himself rejuvenated with his game "in a solid state" for Thursday's opening round.

"Everything feels normal, everything is on point," world number two Spieth told reporters at Conway Farms Golf Club on Tuesday while preparing for the third of the PGA Tour's four lucrative playoff events.

"My game is in a solid state right now. It's in a state where I can certainly shoot into double digits under par, and I believe that.

"I just had two bad weeks," he said of his missed cuts at The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship. "Just leave it at that. You're just not going to make every single cut. You're going to have two bad days in a row every now and then."

Regarded as one of the game's best putters, Spieth struggled on the greens in the first two playoff events but believes he is now back to his best after mixing up his time off with much needed rest and a lot of practise.

"I feel very confident about where I'm at right this second," said the 22-year-old American. "I rested a lot. I got a lot of work in this past week, took some time off.

"It's just a matter of getting it rolling, get into a groove and starting to see some putts go in and get an under-par round started so that I can settle in a little easier."

Spieth will play the first two rounds at Conway Farms in the company of FedExCup points leader Jason Day of Australia and third-placed American Rickie Fowler.

Regardless of Spieth's form this week, he will not suffer the ignominy of a third consecutive missed cut as every player in the elite field of 70 will play all four rounds.

"There's no cut," grinned Spieth, who sits second in the FedExCup standings. "I'm happy to be checking into my hotel, and when they ask what day I'm checking out, I can say, 'I'm checking out on Sunday.' It's nice."

