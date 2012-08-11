Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the eighth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Third-round play at the PGA Championship was suspended at 4:50 p.m. (2050 GMT) on Saturday due to the threat of lightning as thunderous storm clouds closed in on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, after nine holes, and Fijian Vijay Singh, after seven, held a share of the lead at six under with Australia's Adam Scott alone in third, at five under after nine.

Four-times champion Tiger Woods, joint leader overnight with Singh and Swede Carl Pettersson, bogeyed three of his first seven holes to slip five strokes off the pace.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)