American Kevin Sutherland became the first player to shoot a magical 59 on the Champions Tour with a sizzling display of shot-making in Saturday's third round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York.

He became the first player on the over-50 circuit to break 60 despite a bogey on his final hole, the par-four 18th, where he missed a seven-foot putt that would have earned him a 58.

The 50-year-old Sutherland notched one eagle and 12 birdies to go with his closing bogey for a 13-under-par round that vaulted him into the clubhouse lead.

"When I was nine under after eight (holes) ... I started thinking 59," Sutherland told Golf Channel. "Earlier than I should ... but it worked out all right."

Sutherland had one victory during his career on the PGA Tour, at the 2002 WGC Match Play Championship.

Only six players have shot 59 on the PGA Tour, the last by American Jim Furyk in the second round of the 2013 BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Illinois.

