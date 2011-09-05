Webb Simpson of the U.S. tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Massachusetts, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NORTON, Massachusetts Webb Simpson clinched his second PGA Tour title with a gripping playoff victory over fellow American Chez Reavie for the Deutsche Bank Championship at the TPC Boston on Monday.

Simpson sealed the win by sinking an eight-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole, the par-four 17th, after Reavie had missed his attempt there from 23 feet.

The pair had finished the 72 regulation holes on 15-under-par 269, Simpson firing a six-under 65 and Reavie, who had been two strokes ahead with two holes to play, bogeying the par-five last for a 66.

"I told someone I thought getting that second win would be easier than the first but it was tough," a beaming Simpson said greenside after recording birdies on his last three holes of the day. "To finish the way I did and birdie 17 was awesome."

British world number one Luke Donald signed off with a 67 in the second leg of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs to tie for third at 13 under, level with American Brandt Snedeker (66) and Australian Jason Day (68).

The leading 70 players in the points standings move on to next week's BMW Championship in Illinois before the top 30 qualify for the Tour Championship finale at Atlanta.

