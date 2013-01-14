Winners of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii since 1980, following the three-shot victory by American rookie Russell Henley on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2013 Russell Henley
2012 Johnson Wagner
2011 Mark Wilson
2010 Ryan Palmer
2009 Zach Johnson
2008 KJ Choi (South Korea)
2007 Paul Goydos
2006 David Toms
2005 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
2004 Ernie Els (South Africa)
2003 Els
2002 Jerry Kelly
2001 Brad Faxon
2000 Paul Azinger
1999 Jeff Sluman
1998 John Huston
1997 Paul Stankowski
1996 Jim Furyk
1995 John Morse
1994 Brett Ogle (Australia)
1993 Howard Twitty
1992 John Cook
1991 Lanny Wadkins
1990 David Ishii
1989 Gene Sauers
1988 Wadkins
1987 Corey Pavin
1986 Pavin
1985 Mark O'Meara
1984 Jack Renner
1983 Isao Aoki (Japan)
1982 Wayne Levi
1981 Hale Irwin
1980 Andy Bean
