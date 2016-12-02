Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
Tiger Woods might have earned plaudits from some with his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday, but one former player was unimpressed with the 14-time major winner's swing.
Brandel Chamblee was scathing in his assessment of Woods' swing, predicting that the former world number one will continue to struggle unless he tweaks his swing.
Refusing to cut Woods much slack after a 15-month-plus injury-enforced break, former PGA Tour winner Chamblee said "rust" was the wrong word to use.
"I'm going to call it an ineffective move that he's got because he's going to continue to struggle if he continues to have his right elbow drop straight down and behind him," Chamblee said on Golf Channel after Woods recorded two late double-bogeys for a one-over-par 73 on the Albany course in The Bahamas.
"The golf swing from face-on may look good but when you look at it much, much closer and pay attention to what his right elbow is doing, it cannot drag behind you without (you) making a number of compensating moves that puts the golf swing very reliant on timing and flipping.
"In addition to his elbow dropping behind him, his right hip is not moving towards the target as he comes into impact. It's moving up, which in my opinion will further exacerbate the problem with his back."
Chamblee was also not impressed with Woods' chipping and pitching technique.
"Go back to a time he was best in the world," the 54-year-old said. "He was just brilliant, equal to Seve (Ballesteros).
"Look at how much steeper he is. His body is right on top of the shot."
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Adelaide, Australia; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.