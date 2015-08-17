Aug 15, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the continuation of the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods on Monday confirmed his participation in this week's Wyndham Championship, after previously hedging his bet on whether he would play the PGA Tour event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Woods entered the tournament before the deadline last Friday but, after missing the cut at the PGA Championship in Wisconsin the following day, he was non-committal.

“I'm just going to sit back and I'll go through with my team, we'll talk about it, what I need to do and see if that's the right move or not. We'll decide next couple days,” Woods said at Whistling Straits.

But on Monday, tournament director Mark Brazil confirmed the participation of Woods, as did the golfer on his website.

The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield starting on Thursday is the last event before the four-event PGA Tour playoffs and Woods, 187th in the standings, needs to win in Greensboro to qualify.

Even though his best golf appears to be a distant memory and he has been overtaken on the course by a wave of younger talent, the first appearance by the 39-year-old in Greensboro is nonetheless a big boost to the tournament.

Sandwiched between the final major of the year and the playoffs, the event falls in a week when most top players prefer to have a short break.

