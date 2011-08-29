Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 93rd PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

NEW YORK Tiger Woods said on Monday that he would play in the PGA Tour's Frys.com Open in October to justify his early selection by United States captain Fred Couples for the Presidents Cup.

Last week, Couples said Woods would be one of his two wildcard picks for the November 17-20 team competition in Australia, though he had urged the rusty former world number one to compete in at least one more event before then.

Woods, who had no chance of gaining automatic Cup selection after struggling for form and fitness this season, had previously said his next tournament would be the November 10-13 Australian Open.

"I always enjoy competing in my home state (California), and this tournament fits my schedule perfectly," Woods said on his website. "I'm looking forward to seeing some old friends.

"It's been a long time between the PGA (Championship) and Frys, and I'll be anxious to compete."

The Frys.com Open will be held from October 6-9 at CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, California.

It will be Woods's first appearance on the PGA Tour since the August 11-14 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club where he missed the cut and failed to qualify for the circuit's elite FedExCup playoffs.

Woods, a 14-times major champion, has been a shadow of his former dominant self since the end of 2009 while trying to rebuild his golf swing and private life following the breakup of his marriage.

His world ranking has slipped to 38th and he has not won a tournament since the 2009 Australian Masters.

(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)