Bournemouth boss Howe's ability not in doubt, says Cook
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
Factbox on the 2011 Presidents Cup after the teams were finalised on Tuesday.
Dates: November 17-20
Venue: Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Australia
- -
United States captain: Fred Couples
U.S. team: Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Nick Watney, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, David Toms, Hunter Mahan, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods, Bill Haas
- -
International captain: Greg Norman
International team: Jason Day (Australia), Adam Scott (Australia), Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), K.J. Choi (South Korea), Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea), Retief Goosen (South Africa), Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Ernie Els (South Africa), Yang Yong-eun (South Korea), Ryo Ishikawa (Japan), Robert Allenby, Aaron Baddeley
- -
Previous results:
2009 - Harding Park Golf Course, San Francisco (U.S. 19-1/2, International 14-1/2)
2007 - Royal Montreal Golf Club, Canada (U.S. 19-1/2, International 14-1/2)
2005 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 18-1/2, International 15-1/2)
2003 - Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa (International 17, U.S. 17)
2000 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 21-1/2, International 10-1/2)
1998 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia (International 20-1/2, U.S. 11-1/2)
1996 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 16-1/2, International 15-1/2)
1994 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 20, International 12)
- -
2011 schedule
November 17 - Foursomes (6 matches)
November 18 - Four-ball (6 matches)
November 19 - Foursomes (5 matches), Four-ball (5 matches)
November 20 - Singles (12 matches) (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.