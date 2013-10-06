Tiger Woods girlfriend Lindsey Vonn (R) stands under an umbrella with Fred Couples girlfriend Nadine Moze during the Singles matches for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

DUBLIN, Ohio The United States moved within three points of retaining the Presidents Cup after taking early control in Sunday's concluding singles matches at a rain-soaked Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Needing a further four points to keep the trophy after establishing an overall lead of 14-8 earlier in the day, the Americans secured their first win of the afternoon when Hunter Mahan beat Japan's Hideki Matsuyama 3&2.

Australian Jason Day had won the first point in the singles, crushing Brandt Snedeker 6&4, but the Internationals still faced a daunting task, trailing 15-9 overall.

Amid sporadic rain showers, some of them heavy, and occasional sunshine, the U.S. led in six of the remaining 10 matches, trailed in one and were all square in three.

No team has ever triumphed in the Presidents Cup after coming from behind going into the last-day singles, leaving the holders in a commanding position to win the Cup for an eighth time in 10 editions.

PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner was three up on Zimbabwean Brendon de Jonge after 13 holes while Cup rookie Jordan Spieth was one up on Canada's Graham DeLaet, after 14.

Zach Johnson was two up on South African Branden Grace after 12 holes and Matt Kuchar led Australian Marc Leishman by one after 11.

Webb Simpson was one up on South African Louis Oosthuizen after nine holes, and British Open champion Phil Mickelson led Argentina's Angel Cabrera by the same margin, also after nine.

The only blue number on the leaderboard from a match still out on the course came from Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia, who was one up on Bill Haas after 13 holes.

World number one Tiger Woods was all square with South African Richard Sterne after 10 holes.

Earlier, the U.S. had opened up a commanding 14-8 lead after winning two of the remaining four matches in the delayed foursomes session while halving one.

Haas and Stricker wrapped up a comfortable 4&3 victory over Masters champion Scott and Japan's Matsuyama while Simpson and Snedeker came from three down after 12 holes to beat Louis Oosthuizen and Schwartzel one up.

Phil Mickelson and Bradley halved their match with Day and Canada's Graham DeLaet before South Africans Els and de Jonge inflicted the first defeat of the week for Woods and Kuchar, winning one up.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans)