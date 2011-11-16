MELBOURNE South Korea has been chosen to stage the 2015 Presidents Cup, U.S. PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem said on Wednesday.

Finchem said a venue in Korea had yet to be chosen for the biennial tournament, but hoped to have it finalised in the first half of next year.

The 2013 Presidents Cup, which pits a team of Internationals against the United States, will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.

"I'm pleased to announce that in 2015 the Presidents Cup will be staged in South Korea," Finchem told reporters at the 2011 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Wednesday.

"This is an exciting announcement, it comes with the recognition of the development of elite players in Korea and in Asia generally."

South Korean men have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, and produced Asia's first and only major champion in YE Yang, who won the 2009 U.S. PGA Championship.

Yang and compatriots Kim Kyung-tae and KJ Choi are competing for the International team at Royal Melbourne.

"I don't doubt a little bit at all that this is going to improve the golf market and the golf culture in Korea," said Yang. "So this is great."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)