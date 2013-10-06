Arsenal facing mission impossible against Bayern
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Latest scores in Sunday's concluding single matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):
Overall score: United States 16 Internationals 9
Hunter Mahan beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3&2
Brandt Snedeker lost to Jason Day (Australia) 6&4
Jordan Spieth one down to Graham DeLaet (Canada) after 16 holes
Steve Stricker all square with Ernie Els (South Africa) after 15 holes
Jason Dufner beat Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 4&3
Bill Haas one down to Adam Scott (Australia) after 14 holes
Zach Johnson three up on Branden Grace (South Africa) after 14 holes
Matt Kuchar one down to Marc Leishman (Australia) after 13 holes
Tiger Woods one up on Richard Sterne (South Africa) after 12 holes
Keegan Bradley all square with Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 11 holes
Webb Simpson one up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) after 10 holes
Phil Mickelson one up on Angel Cabrera (Argentina) after 10 holes
Holders the U.S. led by 14 points to eight after the delayed foursomes were completed earlier on Sunday.
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.