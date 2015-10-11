U.S. team member Jordan Spieth reacts after sinking his putt on the 13th hole during the singles matches of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SEOUL For a fleeting moment on Sunday, Jordan Spieth's head was filled with guilt. The hottest golfer in the world was convinced he had just lost the Presidents Cup for the United States.

After leading his singles match against Marc Leishman from the outset, Spieth stumbled on the back nine, handing victory to the Australian.

It could not have come at a worse time with the Presidents Cup still in the balance but, like everything that has happened to Spieth this year, it all worked out in the end and he finished a winner.

The U.S. eventually won by a solitary point. And despite losing his singles match, Spieth was one of his team's star performers, earning three points.

"I really enjoy the team part of this. That's my favourite part about these matches," the 22-year-old Texan said.

"We play individual matches all the time. We play individual events all the time. But the team part of this was fantastic this week...I loved it."

Spieth made his Presidents Cup debut in Ohio two years ago, selected as a captain's pick. The rookie picked up two points but lost his singles match to Canada's Graham DeLaet.

He also lost his Ryder Cup singles match to Graeme McDowell last year but was philosophical about losing another.

"I should have won. I should have won this for this team. I thought on 15 that I may lose us the Presidents Cup with a couple of shots that I hit," he said.

"Marc played great golf. 15, I handed it to him, but the other holes that were won were won because one of us won the hole.

"And Marc Leishman will win a major championship in my mind. I lost to a really good champion and a solid player."

Spieth has been winning tournaments in pressure situations all year, including the Masters and the U.S. Open, where he beat Dustin Johnson.

Still learning his way, the world number one teamed up with Johnson for three matches at the Presidents Cup, winning two, which proved critical in the final outcome.

"The biggest highlight of my week was yesterday, was our comeback with DJ when we were 3-down at the turn and 2-down with -- really 1-down with a couple to go," he said.

"That was a huge match, I think obviously for the team, because they were supposed to win that match. We instead, won that match, not only we tied, we won, but that flipped two points and ended up being a point difference."

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)