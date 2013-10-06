U.S. team member Tiger Woods misses a putt on the 14th green as he plays International member Richard Sterne of South Africa during the Singles matches for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

DUBLIN, Ohio The United States won the Presidents Cup for an eighth time in 10 editions when Tiger Woods beat South African Richard Sterne one-up in Sunday's concluding singles at a rain-soaked Muirfield Village Golf Club.

With the Americans needing a total of 18 points to retain the trophy in the biennial team competition, Woods secured the decisive point by parring the final hole with only two matches still out on the course.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)