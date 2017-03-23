Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
PGA Tour rookie Trey Mullinax, playing five days after getting married, fired a nine-under-par 63 to grab the first-round lead at the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday.
Mullinax, who married his long-time girlfriend in his native Alabama, ran off nine birdies to tie the course record on the Coco Beach course in Rio Grande.
The 24-year-old American, making only his 15th PGA Tour start, ended his round by sinking a 15-foot par saving putt at his final hole, the par-four ninth.
Veteran D.A. Points had an even more rousing finish, holing out with a nine-iron from 145 yards at his final hole for a 64, good for second place on a day when several players were unable to finish due to heavy rain that curtailed play early.
With nearly all of the game's top players competing at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, a weak field at the Puerto Rico could provide a springboard for success for the eventual winner.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.