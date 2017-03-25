Bryson DeChambeau, D.A. Points and Bill Lunde were locked in a three-way tie for the lead when darkness suspended second-round play on Friday at the Puerto Rico Open.

The three Americans were knotted at 11 under par on the rain-softened Coco Beach course, with Lunde having three holes to complete as one of 45 players returning early on Saturday to finish the round in Rio Grande.

DeChambeau fired a seven-under-par 65, Points a 69, and Lunde was four-under for the day after an opening 65.

New Zealand left-hander Tim Wilkinson joined a large group one off the lead with a sizzling 63, playing his last eight holes in seven under par.

PGA Tour rookie Trey Mullinax, who grabbed the first round lead at 63 five days after getting married, remained at nine under par after 13 holes when play was halted.

With nearly all of the game's top players competing at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, a weak field at the Puerto Rico could provide a springboard to success for the eventual winner, though the champion will not receive an invitation to the Masters next month.

