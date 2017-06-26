FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods tees off the 5th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course in La Jolla, California January 26, 2017. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(The Sports Xchange) - Tiger Woods, who has missed numerous tournaments the past few seasons because of ongoing back problems, will not perform his usual duties as tournament host at this week's Quicken Loans National as he addresses his use of prescription drugs to manage his back pain.

Woods was not planning to play this week at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, but it was announced he would not be attending the event that benefits the Tiger Wood Foundation.

"As Tiger said, he is receiving ongoing professional help, and because of that, he cannot attend this year's Quicken Loans National," Woods' spokesman Rick Singer said in a statement.

"Tiger will stay in touch with the tournament and receive regular updates during the week."

Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in the early hours of May 29 in Jupiter, Florida, when police found him asleep behind the wheel of his parked car at the side of the road several miles from his home.

After tests revealed no trace of alcohol in his system, Woods said that he had a reaction to prescription drugs he was taking. He later announced on Twitter that he is undergoing treatment to manage his prescription drugs use.

Woods' DUI arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 9.

"He's been in just immense pain for so very long that taking prescribed medication was a must just to be able to get up and move," said Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent with Excel Sports Management.

"I don't think it's fair to say there is an addiction."

This week marks the 11th edition of what started out as the AT&T National in 2007 at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland to benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation.

(Editing by Larry Fine)