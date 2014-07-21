City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
LONDON Rory McIlroy climbed to number two in the world golf rankings on Monday following his victory in the 143rd British Open on Sunday.
The Northern Irishman rose from eighth to second behind Australian Adam Scott, who retained top place after finishing tied for fifth at the Royal Liverpool course.
It was McIlroy's third major title and he is now three-quarters of the way to a grand slam of majors at the age of 25.
Henrik Stenson of Sweden, who finished down the field after shooting 287, fell one place to third and Englishman Justin Rose slipped from third to fourth.
Spaniard Sergio Garcia climbed from ninth to fifth after finishing as runner-up to McIlroy, the fourth time in his career he has been second at a major championship.
Bubba Watson, who missed the Open cut, dropped two places to sixth while fellow-American Matt Kuchar fell from fifth to seventh.
Australian Jason Day was another to slip two places, from sixth to eighth, while Tiger Woods and fellow-American Jim Furyk, who finished fourth in Hoylake, complete the top 10.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.