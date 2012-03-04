List of golf's number one ranked players since the official rankings were introduced in 1986.

Rory McIlroy will replace Luke Donald at the top on Monday after the Briton won the Honda Classic on Sunday. (Tabulate under player, country, dates at number one, total weeks at number one):

BERNHARD LANGER (Germany) April 6-26 1986 (3 weeks)

SEVE BALLESTEROS (Spain) April 27-September 9, 1986; 27 November 1987; 30 Oct, 1988; 13 November 1988-19 March 1989; 2 April-13 August 1989 (61 weeks)

GREG NORMAN (Australia) 14 September 1986-15 November 1987; 29 November 1987-23 October 1988; 6 November 1988; 26 March 1989; 20 August 1989-26 August 1990; 14 October 1990-27 January 1991; 6 Feb-7 August 1994; 18 July 1995-13 April 1997; 27 April-8 June 1997; 29 June 1997; 7 September 1997-4 January 1998 (331 weeks)

NICK FALDO (Britain) 2 September-7 October 1990; 3 Feb-31 March 1991; 29 March 1992; 19 July 1992-30 January 1994 (97 weeks)

IAN WOOSNAM (Britain) 7 April 1991-15 March 1992 (50 weeks)

FRED COUPLES (U.S.) 22 March 1992; 5 April-12 July 1992 (16 weeks)

NICK PRICE (Zimbabwe) 14 August 1994-11 June 1995 (44 weeks)

TOM LEHMAN (U.S.) 20 April 1997 (1 week)

TIGER WOODS (U.S.) 15 June 1997; 6 July-31 August 1997; 11 January-5 Apr. 1998; 10 May 1988; 14 June 1998-21 March 1999; 4 July-1 August 1999; 15 August 1999-29 August 2004; 6-13 March 2005; 10 April-15 May 2005; 12 June-24 October (623 weeks)

ERNIE ELS (South Africa) 22 June 1997; 12 April-3 May 1998; 15 May-7 June 1998 (9 weeks)

DAVID DUVAL (U.S.) 28 March-27 June 1999; 8 August (15 weeks)

VIJAY SINGH (Fiji) 6 September 2004-27 February 2005; 20 March-3 April 2005; 22 May-5 June 2005 (3 weeks)

LEE WESTWOOD (Britain) 31 October 2010-20 February 2011; 24 Apr-22 May (22 weeks)

MARTIN KAYMER (Germany) 27 Feb-17 April 2011 (8 weeks)

LUKE DONALD (Britain) 29 May 2011-26 February 2012 (40 weeks)

RORY McIlROY (Britain) 4 March 2012-

(Compiled by Julian Linden)