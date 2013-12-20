Asia dominated Friday's foursomes to race into a 3-1 lead over Europe on the opening day of the Royal Trophy at the Dragon Lake Golf Club in Guangzhou, China on Friday.

Jose Maria Olazabal, the only Europe captain to have tasted defeat in the event, will need his team to lift their game in the next two days of the Ryder Cup-inspired tournament to avoid a third loss, following Asian victories in 2009 and 2012.

Thai duo Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat set the tone for Asia, captained by Y.E. Yang, beating Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher 5&3 in the opening match.

Japanese pair Ryo Ishikawa and Hiroyuki Fujita extended the advantage by prevailing 3&2 over Nicolas Colsaerts and Bernd Wiesberger.

South Korea's Kim Hyung-sung and Kim Kyung-tae beat Alvaro Quiros and Thorbjorn Olesen 4&2 to make it 3-0 but Europe avoided an opening day washout when Englishman David Howell and Marc Warren of Scotland overcame China's Liang Wen-chong and Wu Ashun 2&1.

