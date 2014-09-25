Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
GLENEAGLES Scotland Factbox on the most Ryder Cup appearances for Europe and the United States.
Phil Mickelson will make his 10th Ryder Cup appearance for the United States - more than any other U.S. player - when he tees off with Keegan Bradley in Friday morning's fourballs. (* includes selection for the 2014 Ryder Cup)
Most European Ryder Cup appearances:
Nick Faldo 11
Record: P36 W20 L9 H7
Christy O' Connor Sr. 10
Record: P36 W11 L21 H4
Bernhard Langer 10
Record: P42 W21 L15 H6
Dai Rees 9
Record: P17 W7 L9 H1
Lee Westwood 9*
Record: P37 W18 L13 H6
--
Most European Ryder Cup points won:
Nick Faldo 25
Bernhard Langer 24
Colin Montgomerie 23.5
Seve Ballesteros 22.5
Lee Westwood 21
--
Most U.S Ryder Cup appearances:
Phil Mickelson 10*
Record: P34 W11 L17 H6
Jim Furyk 9*
Record: P27 W8 L15 H4
Lanny Wadkins 8
Record: P34 W20 L11 H3
Raymond Floyd 8
Record: P31 W12 L16 H3
Billy Casper 8
Record: P37 W20 L10 H7
--
Most U.S. Ryder Cup points won:
Billy Casper 23.5
Arnold Palmer 23
Lanny Wadkins 21.5
Lee Trevino 20
Jack Nicklaus 18.5
(Compiled by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.