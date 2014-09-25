GLENEAGLES Scotland Factbox on the most Ryder Cup appearances for Europe and the United States.

Phil Mickelson will make his 10th Ryder Cup appearance for the United States - more than any other U.S. player - when he tees off with Keegan Bradley in Friday morning's fourballs. (* includes selection for the 2014 Ryder Cup)

Most European Ryder Cup appearances:

Nick Faldo 11

Record: P36 W20 L9 H7

Christy O' Connor Sr. 10

Record: P36 W11 L21 H4

Bernhard Langer 10

Record: P42 W21 L15 H6

Dai Rees 9

Record: P17 W7 L9 H1

Lee Westwood 9*

Record: P37 W18 L13 H6

--

Most European Ryder Cup points won:

Nick Faldo 25

Bernhard Langer 24

Colin Montgomerie 23.5

Seve Ballesteros 22.5

Lee Westwood 21

--

Most U.S Ryder Cup appearances:

Phil Mickelson 10*

Record: P34 W11 L17 H6

Jim Furyk 9*

Record: P27 W8 L15 H4

Lanny Wadkins 8

Record: P34 W20 L11 H3

Raymond Floyd 8

Record: P31 W12 L16 H3

Billy Casper 8

Record: P37 W20 L10 H7

--

Most U.S. Ryder Cup points won:

Billy Casper 23.5

Arnold Palmer 23

Lanny Wadkins 21.5

Lee Trevino 20

Jack Nicklaus 18.5

