American Davis Love III was appointed United States Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday for the 2016 edition at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

* Born in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 13, 1964

EARLY CAREER

* Won the 1984 North & South Amateur and ACC Championship before turning professional the following year.

* Clinched his first PGA Tour title at the 1987 Heritage Classic and produced his first $1 million season in 1992, when he won three times in a five-week stretch.

* Made his Ryder Cup debut at The Belfry in 1993 when he and Tom Kite beat Spanish heavyweights Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal 2&1 in the opening foursomes. Love went on to win the crucial singles match on the last day, beating Italy's Costantino Rocca by one hole.

* Won the individual title at the 1995 World Cup played at Mission Hills in Shenzhen, China where he and Fred Couples landed team honours for a fourth year in a row.

MAIDEN MAJOR VICTORY

* Claimed his first major title in the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot, triumphing by a commanding five shots after starting the final round level with Justin Leonard.

* Was a member of the U.S. team which won the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline with an astonishing last-day fightback. Love crushed Frenchman Jean Van de Velde 6&5 in the concluding singles.

* Enjoyed a glittering 2003 PGA Tour campaign, winning a career-high four tournaments including the prestigious Players Championship for a second time.

* Competed in his sixth and final Ryder Cup as a player at Oakland Hills in 2004 when he earned 1-1/2 points out of a possible five.

* His world ranking, which had reached a career-best second during 1999, plummeted after a mediocre 2007 season which ended prematurely when he was required to have ankle surgery.

* Ended a victory drought of more than two years on the PGA Tour with a thrilling one-shot victory at the 2008 Disney Classic where he closed with a sparkling eight-under-par 64.

* Surpassed $1 million in earnings for a 16th consecutive season in 2010, and for the 17th time in his career.

* Was selected as one of four vice-captains to Corey Pavin for the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor where Europe regained the trophy.

* Captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team to defeat at Medinah in 2012 when Jose Maria Olazabal's European side stormed back from 10-6 down heading into the final day to win by 14-1/2 points to 13-1/2.

(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)