LONDON Europe's new captain Darren Clarke said it would be "wonderful" if he could go up against close friend Davis Love III in next year's Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, Minnesota.

Love is the favourite to get the job on the other side of the Atlantic after the Golf Channel reported on Monday that the 1997 U.S. PGA Championship winner would be named American skipper next week.

It would be the second time the 50-year-old has led the team after he oversaw the "Miracle of Medinah" defeat in 2012 when Jose Maria Olazabal's team stormed back to win from 10-4 down.

"Davis and I have played many practice rounds together in the past, we are very good friends and he is a gentleman," the 46-year-old Clarke told Sky Sports television after being appointed captain on Wednesday.

"There isn't a nicer man in our sport than Davis Love. If it's him that would be wonderful."

The two men may have a good relationship but that will count for nothing once the opening tee shot is struck, said Clarke.

"When the first match goes off our friendship will go on hold and everyone will be doing everything we can to bring the Ryder Cup home again," he explained.

Clarke was selected ahead of Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez and Thomas Bjorn of Denmark by a panel comprising the three most recent captains -- Paul McGinley, Olazabal and Colin Montgomerie -- European Tour chief executive George O'Grady and former Ryder Cup player David Howell.

The Northern Irishman said Jimenez and Bjorn would certainly be candidates again in the future.

"They are slightly different. Miguel is a fun-loving guy. I've spent a lot of time with him at Ryder Cups, I know him really well and he's such a nice man," added Clarke.

"Thomas is also a nice man, probably more serious about things, but his steely determination is what makes him the player and person he is.

"I'm sure both of them will come under consideration again in the future," said Clarke who is the first Northern Irishman to be named captain and will be trying to lead Europe to a record fourth consecutive win in 2016.

