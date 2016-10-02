Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Team USA vice-captain Bubba Watson cheers in the stands with fans during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minnesota United States vice-captain Bubba Watson wept like a baby as he and his equally tearful skipper Davis Love III had an emotional hug as soon as Ryder Cup victory over Europe was sealed on Sunday.

There were several raised eyebrows when world number seven Watson missed out on a wildcard pick from Love.

The twice former Masters champion, though, implored the captain to give him a job as a deputy and he was delighted to be involved in the American victory celebrations following the 12 final-day singles.

"The last event my dad saw me play was the Ryder Cup in 2010," Watson told reporters after the Americans secured a 17-11 triumph at Hazeltine National. "Nine days after, my dad passed away.

"He was in hospital with a bunch of IVs (intravenous drips) and different things in him to keep him breathing so he could watch his son.

"The two greatest things I've ever wanted to accomplish in golf was to be a Hall of Famer and be a Ryder Cup captain," said Watson. "I think Ryder Cup captain is another form of Hall of Fame.

"I told the guys last night, this is the greatest thing I have ever done in golf."

Watson said some of the U.S. team members called him before the biennial event to seek his support.

"As a God-fearing man I love to help and love to give," he added. "I found my place on the team is to help.

"A couple of guys called me and said, 'Bubba, I need you by my side, shoulder to shoulder' and the last couple of days that's what I did.

"I am so happy for this team. This team was amazing. They took me with open arms and let me be a part of it," said Watson.

Fourteen-times major winner Tiger Woods was another of Love's five vice-captains and he was asked what his contributions were during the week.

"I was trying to do my role," said former world number one Woods. "My role was to help the team however possible and I hope I've done that.

"I take pride in the work I do out there, this is no exception. Whether I was playing or not, I was part of a team. Our team won."

(Editing by Larry Fine)