Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
ABU DHABI List of European Ryder Cup captains after Tuesday's appointment of Paul McGinley for the 2014 edition at Gleneagles in Scotland:
2012 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2
2010 Colin Montgomerie (Scotland) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2
2008 Nick Faldo (England) Lost 16 1/2-11 1/2
2006 Ian Woosnam (Wales) Won 18 1/2- 9 1/2
2004 Bernhard Langer (Germany) Won 18 1/2- 9 1/2
2002 Sam Torrance (Scotland) Won 15 1/2-12 1/2
1999 Mark James (England) Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2
1997 Seve Ballesteros (Spain) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2
1995 Bernard Gallacher (Scotland) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2
1993 Gallacher Lost 15-13
1991 Gallacher Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2
1989 Tony Jacklin (England) Halved 14-14
1987 Jacklin Won 15-13
1985 Jacklin Won 16 1/2-11 1/2
1983 Jacklin Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2
1981 John Jacobs (England) Lost 18 1/2-9 1/2
1979 Jacobs Lost 17-11
- -
* Note: From 1927-77 only British and Irish players competed before continental Europeans were included from 1979 onwards.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
PRETORIA - Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Scott Jamieson of Scotland shared the halfway lead on 10 under par at the Tshwane Open as a thunderstorm disrupted the second round at Pretoria County Club on Friday.