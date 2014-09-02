Aug 8, 2014; Louisville, KY, USA; PGA golfer Ian Poulter tees off on the 2nd hole during the second round of the 2014 PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Stephen Gallacher were named as Europe's wildcard picks for this month's Ryder Cup against the United States by captain Paul McGinley at Wentworth on Tuesday.

Westwood, Poulter and Gallacher join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Victor Dubuisson, Thomas Bjorn and Jamie Donaldson in McGinley's 12-strong team.

Poulter, 38, the fierce, bulging-eyed competitor who inspired the remarkable "Miracle in Medinah" comeback victory two years ago, has had an injury-plagued season but a European team without him seems almost unthinkable.

Former world number one Westwood, 41, has played in the last eight Ryder Cups while Scot Gallacher, 39, will be making his debut in the biennial team event.

Among the players to miss out on a wildcard pick were former world number one Luke Donald, Italian Francesco Molinari, England's Paul Casey and experienced Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez.

U.S. captain Tom Watson is scheduled to announce his three wildcards in New York later on Tuesday.

The Ryder Cup matches will take place at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)