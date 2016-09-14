LONDON Wildcard selection Martin Kaymer of Germany has given Reuters a rundown of his 11 European team mates ahead of the Ryder Cup matches against the United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota, from Sept. 30-Oct. 2:

Lee Westwood (England)

Age: 43

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014

Kaymer's assessment

"Lee is the most experienced member of our side. He took me under his wing when I played in my first Ryder Cup in 2010. He is a very consistent player who brings a lot of calmness to the team."

Sergio Garcia (Spain)

Age: 36

Previous appearances: 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014

"Sergio is very passionate about the Ryder Cup. His charisma and the atmosphere he brings to the team room will be very beneficial to our six rookies and to the whole team."

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Age: 27

Previous appearances: 2010, 2012, 2014

"Rory has won four majors in his short career and he has a lot of respect from all of the players. He is someone everyone wants to play with because he pretty much has no weaknesses in his game."

Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

Age: 40

Previous appearances: 2006, 2008, 2014

"Henrik has a lot of power and a lot of experience. He's won many tournaments around the world, big events, and now with his major win at this year's British Open he's ticked off something very important in his career."

Justin Rose (England)

Age: 36

Previous appearances: 2008, 2012, 2014

"Justin has been very consistently high up on the leaderboards recently. I've played a couple of Ryder Cup matches with him in the past and I know he always wants to win so badly but always in a calm and controlled way."

Andy Sullivan (England)

Age: 29

Previous appearances: None

"Andy is a fun guy who takes a lot of joy in playing golf that the rest of us sometimes forget. The Ryder Cup is a serious week but you need guys like him who bring a different atmosphere to the team room."

Danny Willett (England)

Age: 28

Previous appearances: None

"Danny gained a lot of confidence from his U.S. Masters win in April. A major victory makes a big difference especially when it comes down to the last few holes in match play when you are playing against good American players and you know you've done something major before in your career."

Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spain)

Age: 32

Previous appearances: None

"Rafa and I have been good friends for many years, since our amateur days. He is the most excited guy about the Ryder Cup, he was so happy to make the team. Like all the Spanish guys he's passionate about the competition and he's one of those you can pair with pretty much anyone because he gets along with a lot of the guys."

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Age: 22

Previous appearances: None

"Matt and I have played quite a lot of tournaments together in the last couple of years and we've become friends. He will need someone experienced to play alongside, someone who gives him calmness and control. Matt has got a good short game so I think if you put him with Westwood for example he could do well."

Chris Wood (England)

Age: 28

Previous appearances: None

"Chris is a fairly calm guy, a solid player. His short game is good, especially around the greens, but I don't really know him that well as a person."

Thomas Pieters (Belgium)

Age: 24

Previous appearances: None

"I was very surprised when I played with him in the Made In Denmark event a couple of weeks ago and he won. I didn't think he could play that consistently well under pressure. I didn't really see any weaknesses which was a bit scary. He hit the ball long and straight and around the greens he was magnificent too."

