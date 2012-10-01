Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy (C) of Northern Ireland and U.S. golfer Keegan Bradley (R) walk on the second green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

U.S. golfer Keegan Bradley celebrates sinking a par putt to halve the fifth hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England chips to the third green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter reacts to sinking a birdie putt to win the eighth hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to sinking a birdie putt on to win the ninth hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Team Europe golfer Paul Lawrie of Scotland hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England hits his approach shot to the seventh green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

U.S. golfer Steve Stricker walks off the 18th green after losing his match to Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer (R) of Germany walks with teammate Sergio Garcia of Spain after sinking a putt on the 18th green to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer (C) of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe with teammate Sergio Garcia (L) of Spain during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain holds up the Ryder Cup as he is applauded by his team and U.S. captain Davis Love III during the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Team Europe golfers (L-R) Nicolas Colsaerts, Sergio Garcia, Peter Hanson, Paul Lawrie, Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose gesture to their caddies during the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain reacts during his speech at the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain (2nd L) is hugged by golfer Nicolas Colsaerts (L) as Luke Donald (2nd R) and Sergio Garcia (R) applaud during the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain kisses the Ryder Cup as he is applauded by golfers Nicolas Colsaerts (3rd R) of Belgium, Luke Donald (2nd R) of England, and Sergio Garcia (R) of Spain during the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain holds up the Ryder Cup as he is applauded by golfers Nicolas Colsaerts (3rd R) of Belgium, Luke Donald (2nd R) of England, and Sergio Garcia (R) of Spain during the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Team Europe golfers (front row L-R) Nicolas Colsaerts, Sergio Garcia, and Graeme McDowell and (back row L-R) Ian Poulter, Paul Lawrie, Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, captain Jose Maria Olazabal, Justin Rose, Luke Donald , Peter Hanson, Rory McIlroy and Martin Kaymer pose with the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

MEDINAH, Illinois Inspired by the spirit of Seve Ballesteros, Europe pulled off one of the greatest comebacks on a golf course to beat the United States and win the Ryder Cup by 14-1/2 points to 13-1/2 on Sunday.

Needing to claim eight points in the concluding singles to retain the trophy, Europe won six of the first eight encounters before Germany's Martin Kaymer secured the vital point to retain the Cup by beating Steve Stricker one up.

After Stricker had coolly holed his par putt from eight feet at the last, Kaymer buried his five-footer for a matching par before thrusting his arms skywards in delight as European fans erupted with deafening cheers at Medinah Country Club.

"It's undescribable," the German said as chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole" echoed across the course. "I was so nervous the last two, three holes. I loved it. It's amazing."

With the chance of a tie resting on the final match, Tiger Woods astonishingly missed a three-foot par putt at the 18th, then conceded a putt from similar length to halve his contest with Italy's Francesco Molinari to hand Europe outright victory.

"It was already over," Woods said. "This is a team event and the Cup was already been retained by Europe."

Europe, who sent out their best players early, emulated the miracle comeback achieved by the U.S. at Brookline in 1999 when they also overhauled a deficit of 10-6 on the final day, in front of vocal home crowds, to triumph by the same margin.

However Europe's astonishing turnaround, which stunned the flag-waving American fans into periods of silence in the late afternoon, will be viewed as more impressive having been delivered on foreign soil.

"We believed in our hearts we could win this," said Englishman Luke Donald, who earned Europe's first point of the day in the opening match with a 2&1 win over Masters champion Bubba Watson. "It's been done before and we believed we could turn it around."

The Europeans drew inspiration on Sunday from their beloved Ballesteros, who died last year aged 54 after a battle with cancer, with every player wearing the navy blue colours favoured by the Spaniard in the final rounds of tournaments.

"Seve will always be present with this team," said a teary-eyed Olazabal, for whom his compatriot Ballesteros was both a friend and mentor. "He was a big factor for this event, for the European side.

"Last night when we were having that (team) meeting, I think the boys understood that believing was the most important thing, and I think they did. This one is for the whole of Europe."

Europe won four and halved one of the six matches that reached the 18th hole as they triumphed for a fourth time on U.S. soil. They have now won the Ryder Cup seven times in the last nine editions.

U.S. captain Davis Love III, whose team had been in a dominant position overnight when leading 10-6, was stunned by the defeat.

"We know what it feels like now from the '99 Ryder Cup. It's a little bit shocking. We were playing so well, everyone on our team was playing so well," he said.

"I wouldn't have done anything different. They played great. We had a couple of matches get flipped there at the end that made it a little bit easier on them."

Donald set the tone for Europe's remarkable final day, fending off a late fightback by Watson before ending their match on the 17th green.

Scot Paul Lawrie, competing in the Cup for the first time since 1999, crushed Brandt Snedeker 5&3 before Northern Irish world number one Rory McIlroy beat Keegan Bradley 2&1.

McIlroy played what he described as his best golf of the week after giving his team an early scare when making his teeoff by barely 10 minutes due to a mix-up over his starting time.

Firebrand Englishman Ian Poulter never led in his match until he won the par-three 17th with a par before beating U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson two up after conjuring a miraculous birdie from trees at the last.

Poulter, whose storming finish of five successive birdies earned a valuable point in Saturday's fourballs to give Europe momentum heading into the final day, ended the week with a perfect 4-0-0 record.

The first U.S. point on Sunday came when long-hitting Dustin Johnson beat Belgian Cup rookie Nicolas Colsaerts 3&2 but England's Justin Rose then came from one down to Phil Mickelson after 16 holes to win one up with a birdie-birdie finish.

Rose drained a 35-footer at the tricky par-three 17th to square the match, then coolly sank a 12-footer at the 18th after Mickelson had over-hit the green with his approach.

"When it looked like I might be able to stop some of momentum on the board, they (Europe) were able to get another point," said Mickelson. "That match, as early as it was, was a very pivotal one."

Though Zach Johnson and Cup rookie Jason Dufner added further points for the U.S. after never trailing in their matches against Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell (2&1) and Swede Peter Hanson (two up), the late momentum went Europe's way.

"All went to plan. We were four ahead," Love said. "The plan worked the first two days, it just didn't work today."

(Editing by Julian Linden)