Aug 6, 2014; Louisville, KY, USA; PGA golfer Davis Love III tees off with an iron during practice for the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III will miss a practice round next week with European rival Darren Clarke in order to undergo toe surgery.

Love was set to meet with Clarke for the first time since both were appointed respective 2016 captains at this week's Shell Houston Open.

Love, however, has advised officials in Houston he will be withdrawing from the event to have the operation.

"I was looking forward so much to catching-up with Darren in Houston as we'd organised to play a practice round together on Tuesday," he told Reuters after posting a final day 74 for a seven-over-par total in the Texas Open.

"But one of my toes on my right foot is just giving me so much trouble it needs an operation.

"It's been bothering me for some years and has been dislocated for some time so I've been told I need surgery to get it put back into the joint.

"The fact is the longer I have left it, the worse it's got and I guess it's just all worn out.

"So I'll miss out on catching up with Darren but I'm sure he'll understand, and besides there will be other chances where we can get together before the year's out."

The surgery will mean Love will be sidelined for a few weeks.

(Editing by Toby Davis)