Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Pairings for Saturday mornings's foursomes matches in the 41st Ryder Cup being played at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota (United States first):
Match 1: 7.35 a.m. local time (1235 GMT)
Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson v Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Thomas Pieters (Belgium)
Match 2: 7.50 a.m. (1250)
Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka v Henrik Stenson (Sweden) and Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
Match 3: 8.05 a.m. (1305)
Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson v Justin Rose (England) and Chris Wood (England)
Match 4: 8.20 a.m. (1315)
Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spain)
Remainder of playing schedule:
Saturday -- Fourballs (at 15-minute intervals), from 1230 (1730)
Sunday -- Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1104 (1604)
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both)
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.