Cahill warns against complacency for title-chasing Chelsea
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
Pairings for Friday afternoon's opening fourball matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (United States pairings first):
Match 1 1205 (1705)
Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson v Paul Lawrie and Peter Hanson
Match 2 1220 (1720)
Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley v Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell
Match 3 1235 (1735)
Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer
Match 4 1250 (1750)
Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods v Lee Westwood and Nicolas Colsaerts
Remainder of playing schedule:
Saturday - Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 0720 (1220)
- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1205 (1705)
Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1103 (1603)
MONACO Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, British great Chris Hoy said on Tuesday, but he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle.
LONDON Relegation-threatened Hull City have been charged with failing to control their players in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, the FA said on Tuesday.