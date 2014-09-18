LONDON Tony Jacklin, Europe's most successful Ryder Cup captain having won two and tied one of his four matches in charge between 1983-89, gives Reuters his view of the 12 players who will represent the United States at Gleneagles from Sept. 26-28.

Bubba Watson

Age: 35

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012

He is a great player, no doubt. The only reservation about Bubba is that we don't know much about his match play pedigree. He is something of an unknown quantity in the Ryder Cup.

Phil Mickelson

Age: 44

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012

Phil is an all-round good egg and I would have thought captain Tom Watson will be relying on him to be one of the anchormen of the team.

Jordan Spieth

Age: 21

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: None

Jordan's a terrific kid. I really admire him for what he has achieved at such a young age. Certainly I think he will be a strong match player.

Patrick Reed

Age: 24

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: None

Patrick is not short on confidence. He has yet to experience a Ryder Cup but I would have thought he will be a tough opponent in match play.

Rickie Fowler

Age: 25

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2010

Rickie has had a terrific year and contended in all the major championships. He's proved that he's a world-class performer and will go into the Ryder Cup with a great deal of confidence.

Jim Furyk

Age: 44

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012

Jim is a steady-Eddie type of player. I can imagine him as another of the American anchormen who will be very strong in the team room.

Zach Johnson

Age: 38

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2006, 2010, 2012

Zach of course won the U.S. Masters in 2007. He's a strong competitor and is another of those players I call 'tough-minded'.

Matt Kuchar

Age: 36

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012

Matt is a very good player and is sure to be a tough opponent for any of the Europeans he comes across.

Jimmy Walker

Age: 35

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: None

Jimmy had a great start to the year on the PGA Tour and it will be interesting to see if he can bring that sort of form into his first Ryder Cup.

Keegan Bradley

Age: 28

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2012

Keegan is one of those players who is capable of being inspired. I would be very surprised if he was not paired with Mickelson again after the way they performed at Medinah two years ago.

Hunter Mahan

Age: 32

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2008, 2010

Hunter is a very inconsistent player. He had a bad Ryder Cup experience at Celtic Manor in 2010. Whether another will rear its head again, who knows?

Webb Simpson

Age: 29

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2012

Webb's a major champion and will always be a threat but it is a question of whether he is on his game or not. I'm not sure I'd have picked him as a wildcard based on his present form.

