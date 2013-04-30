Paul McGinley of Ireland reacts near the Ryder Cup during a news conference after being named the European Ryder Cup captain at the St. Regis in Saadiyat Islands in Abu Dhabi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

LONDON Ryder Cup organisers received a record 17,500 applications from 27 countries for the 1,800 volunteer roles at next year's Gleneagles tournament in Scotland, they said on Tuesday.

Ryder Cup Europe said in a statement that Scotland, England, the United States, Wales and Ireland made up the top five countries.

Successful applicants for the Sept 26-28 event were being told on Tuesday and European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley welcomed their enthusiasm.

"No golf tournament could exist without volunteers and that is especially true in terms of a competition of the size and magnitude of the Ryder Cup, so I thank them all for their participation," the Irishman said.

The volunteer roles include acting as crowd safety marshals and buggy shuttle drivers as well as selling merchandise and programmes. Each will get a guaranteed half day of viewing time on course during each day of competition.

