European Ryder Cup player Graeme McDowell hits out of a bunker on the third hole during the 40th Ryder Cup singles matches at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer on the 16th hole after winning his 40th Ryder Cup singles match against U.S. Ryder Cup player Bubba Watson at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

European Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson waits on the second green during the 40th Ryder Cup singles matches at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer (L) celebrates with caddie Craig Connelly on the 16th hole after winning his 40th Ryder Cup singles match against U.S. Ryder Cup player Bubba Watson at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

European Ryder Cup player Rory McIlroy celebrates as he wins 5&4 on the 14th green against U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler during the 40th Ryder Cup singles matches at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Team Europe golfer Jamie Donaldson (L) shakes hands with U.S. player Keegan Bradley after winning their match to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 15th green during the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Team Europe golfer Jamie Donaldson (C) celebrates after winning his match against U.S. player Keegan Bradley to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 15th green during the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Team Europe players Rory McIlroy (L) and Justin Rose (C) celebrate teammate Jamie Donaldson winning his match against U.S. player Keegan Bradley to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 15th green during their 40th Ryder Cup singles golf match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Team Europe golfer Jamie Donaldson (L) celebrates with teammate Rory McIlroy after winning his match against U.S. player Keegan Bradley to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 15th green during the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Team Europe golfer Jamie Donaldson kisses his partner Kathryn Tagg as they celebrate him winning his match against U.S. player Keegan Bradley to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 15th green during the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Team Europe golfer Jamie Donaldson celebrates with a Welsh flag after winning his match against U.S. player Keegan Bradley to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 15th green during the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Team Europe captain Paul McGinley (R) receives the Ryder Cup from Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

GLENEAGLES Scotland Europe maintained their Ryder Cup stranglehold over the United States with a crushing five-point victory on Sunday as rookie Jamie Donaldson had the honour of securing the decisive point to make it eight wins in the last 10 matches.

Starting the day 10-6 up, Europe needed four points to retain the trophy they won after coming back from the same score two years ago and got there with plenty to spare, winning the singles battle 6-1/2 - 5-1/2 for an overall 16-1/2 - 11-1/2 victory.

The result was a ringing endorsement for the sensitive and thoughtful captaincy of Paul McGinley, who joins the Ryder Cup Hall of Fame having also sunk the putt that won the trophy in 2002.

"I did the easy bit, and I really mean that," said McGinley.

"I know how difficult it is to play in a Ryder Cup. I know when your heart is jumping out of your chest how incredibly excited and nervous you are. But we relish this challenge. We did it with a smile on our face, which is so important, and we did everybody proud I think."

If it was all champagne and smiles for the hosts, the American team's week ended in somewhat, and unusually, acrimonious style when Phil Mickelson slammed the tactics of his captain Tom Watson, who he said had not engaged with his players and should have used the "pod" system that worked so well for their last victory in 2008.

No amount of engagement, planning or even podding could have stopped Rory McIlroy on Sunday as his superlative 5&4 demolition of Rickie Fowler set Europe on their way.

Graeme McDowell, who fought back from three down at the turn, then beat Jordan Spieth to add a second point.

American rookie Patrick Reed completed a wonderful personal weekend when he got his side’s first point, with Mickelson and Matt Kuchar also victorious, but there was no real sense of tension as Europe were well placed in so many other matches.

Martin Kaymer, who sunk the putt to complete the Miracle of Medinah two years ago, chipped in for an eagle to beat Bubba Watson 4&2 and Justin Rose, Europe’s stand-out performer with four points from five matches, came back from four down to halve with Hunter Mahan.

Then began the biennial Ryder Cup game of trying to work out who would secure the decisive point, and it turned out to be the 38-year-old Welshman Donaldson.

Four up with four to play he had already ensured Europe would at least half the match and retain the cup but he made sure he finished in style by hitting a stunning approach to within two feet on the 15th.

Unsure whether to concede the putt, the match and the Ryder Cup, his opponent Keegan Bradley looked to Watson, who said: "Pick it up. They've won."

Those simple words, delivered with the customary dignity of one of the most respected men in the game, sparked the usual pandemonium of celebration as the green disappeared beneath a mass of humanity.

"It's unbelievable," said Donaldson, who won three points out of three over the weekend.

"You can't put words to it. Just a perfect yardage and wedge shot of my life to close the game out."

WIDESPREAD CRITICISM

Watson, who remains the last man to lead the U.S. to victory on foreign soil 21 years ago, was out-thought by McGinley and was already coming in for widespread criticism for his tactics even before the final match ended.

"We made them think about us early on in the singles and then they turned it on," he said. "They are stacked with great players, but we came in here thinking we could beat them.

"The foursomes play is what separated the two teams."

Europe's combined 7-1 victory in the two foursomes sessions, after losing both fourballs, indeed gave them the cushion they wanted.

McIlroy stretched that from the start as with four birdies and an eagle he was five up after six holes and cruised home.

"I knew I needed to get off to a fast start and I knew what was expected of me as one of the leaders of the team," said McIlroy after a superlative display following two scratchy days of pairs play.

There were further European points from Sergio Garcia, who beat Jim Furyk, and Ian Poulter and Victor Dubuisson, who halved their matches.

It was not all doom and gloom for the U.S. as Jimmy Walker completed a fine weekend for the rookies by beating stalwart Lee Westwood.

However, when the dust has settled, Watson's team were well beaten, again, as the domination that brought the United States 12 wins and a draw in 13 Ryder Cups up to 1983 fades even deeper into the memory.

