SUN CITY, South Africa Former British Open champion Paul Lawrie put on a masterclass in ball-striking to claim a one-stroke lead after the second round of the $5 million (3 million pounds) Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday.

The Briton snatched three birdies on the back nine at the Gary Player Country Club to post a three-under-par 69 and a four-under tally of 140, one ahead of European Ryder Cup team mate Martin Kaymer of Germany (69).

"I struggled a bit with the driver so I hit a lot of three woods off the tee," 1999 British Open winner Lawrie told reporters.

"I also hit a lot of good shots with my irons. The greens though are a little slow and I felt I left a few putts out there."

American Bill Haas (73), the joint overnight leader alongside Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, was in a tie for third place on 143 with Italian Francesco Molinari (71) and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (72) and Charl Schwartzel (71).

"The leaderboard is pretty packed," said Lawrie. "It's a case of so far so good for me but there is still a long way to go."

Kaymer came out of the blocks fast as he fired three birdies in the opening seven holes.

Back-to-back bogeys at the eighth and ninth halted his progress but he then picked up two more birdies coming home.

"It was a very good round. I hit a lot of good tee shots and once you hit the fairways here you can score well," said Kaymer.

"Unfortunately I hit it in the water at the ninth and made bogey there but three-under is a very good score on this golf course."

Oosthuizen woke up feeling under the weather and a double-bogey six at the 17th did nothing for his mood. But a closing birdie at the last hole represented something of a pick-me-up.

Defending champion Lee Westwood, the world number six, had a topsy-turvy round as he compiled a 73 containing two double bogeys to take seventh place on 144.

Colsaerts made a nightmare start by carding sevens at the second and third holes and eventually ballooned to a 78 for 148.

World number four Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field, slumped to a 79 and was in 12th and last spot on 152.

