CAPE TOWN Brandon Stone was declared winner of southern Africa’s Sunshine Tour order of merit on Saturday even though he is in Mexico for the WGC-Mexico Championship.

While the order of merit only ends on the completion of the Tshwane Open at the Pretoria Country Club on Sunday, Stone can no longer to be caught, the Sunshine Tour said.

The 23-year-old South African’s prize-money total of about 7,400,000 Rand ($569,000) is the biggest in Tour history and Stone is the second-youngest player to win the order of merit after Charl Schwartzel, who was 20 when he finished top in 2004.

Stone won the South African Open and the Alfred Dunhill Championship and had six other top-10 finishers on the Tour, which includes tournaments co-sanctioned with the European Tour and takes in events in Mauritius, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

