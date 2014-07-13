Golfer Justin Rose sits on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Justin Rose will arrive at next week's Open championship on a red-hot streak of form after cruising to the Scottish Open title on Sunday in Aberdeen.

Rose, ranked six in the world, carded an immaculate 65, his best round of the weekend, to end two shots clear of Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg who ended with a 66.

In ideal scoring conditions, Rose began the day tied for the lead with Scotland's Marc Warren but while his playing partner struggled, Rose birdied four of the first six holes to take control and never looked like being caught.

His only moment of alarm on the sweeping links course next to the North Sea was at the 16th where he needed a classy up-and-down to avoid dropping a shot.

"This is my first professional win in Scotland so it means a lot," former U.S. Open champion Rose told the European Tour's website (www.europeantour.com).

"This is a great tournament - there's definitely something special about playing golf up here and the golfing crowd are so knowledgeable and I've really got to love this golf course."

"I couldn't have scripted it better – I've never won two in a row and I've certainly never won three in a row so I'm in uncharted territory."

His victory followed a playoff success over American Shawn Stefani two weeks ago at the Quicken Loans National.

The British Open begins on Thursday at Hoylake near Liverpool.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)