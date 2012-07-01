American journeyman golfer Joe Daley claimed the first major of his career with victory in the Senior Players Championship by two shots at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The 51-year-old, who did not turn pro until he was 32, fired a two-under 68 on the final day of the third major of the year for over-50s for a 14-under 266 total.

He was two clear of Tom Lehman (69) and three ahead of Olin Browne (65).

Daley, who is perhaps best known for a five-foot putt in the 2000 PGA Tour qualifying school that rolled slowly into the centre of the cup only to bounce back out and leave him one shot shy of a tour card, created a new legacy with his solid finish.

"Wow, this feels like jumping out of an airplane man, except I'm not going 120 miles an hour," Daley said.

Daley carved out back-to-back birdies either side of the turn and while nerves helped him to a penultimate hole bogey he recovered for a nice long curling birdie on the last.

Overnight leader Mark Calcavecchia struggled to a two-over 72 to finish tied fourth with 2011 champion Fred Couples (71) four off the pace.

(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing By Alison Wildey)