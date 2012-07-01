Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
American journeyman golfer Joe Daley claimed the first major of his career with victory in the Senior Players Championship by two shots at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The 51-year-old, who did not turn pro until he was 32, fired a two-under 68 on the final day of the third major of the year for over-50s for a 14-under 266 total.
He was two clear of Tom Lehman (69) and three ahead of Olin Browne (65).
Daley, who is perhaps best known for a five-foot putt in the 2000 PGA Tour qualifying school that rolled slowly into the centre of the cup only to bounce back out and leave him one shot shy of a tour card, created a new legacy with his solid finish.
"Wow, this feels like jumping out of an airplane man, except I'm not going 120 miles an hour," Daley said.
Daley carved out back-to-back birdies either side of the turn and while nerves helped him to a penultimate hole bogey he recovered for a nice long curling birdie on the last.
Overnight leader Mark Calcavecchia struggled to a two-over 72 to finish tied fourth with 2011 champion Fred Couples (71) four off the pace.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing By Alison Wildey)
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LIBREVILLE There will be a familiar feel about Sunday’s African Nations Cup final as Cameroon and record winners Egypt do battle for the continental crown for the third time since 1986.