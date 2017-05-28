May 11, 2017; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Bernhard Langer plays from a fairway bunker on the 5th hole during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Bernhard Langer made history with his victory at the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday, becoming the first player to win all five senior majors on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.

Langer edged Vijay Singh by one stroke at Trump National in Washington, carding a closing 68 to finish at 18-under-par 270.

"It means a great deal," the seemingly ageless 59-year-old German said in a greenside interview, when asked what it meant to have won all five senior majors.

"We play to win, especially majors. Now to have surpassed Jack Nicklaus in majors on this tour is pretty unique."

It was Langer's ninth senior major win and for once he sounded a little weary.

"To win back-to-back majors is really hard to do. I was really tired, aching. I got something in my hip joint about six holes ago which was pretty painful, but I'm just so blessed."

Langer, a 10-time member of the European Ryder Cup team, won two majors during his career on the regular tour, the 1985 and 1993 Masters at Augusta National.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)